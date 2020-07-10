PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 LIVE Streaming

PMWL 2020 Live Online: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds or PUBG is an ultra-popular online multiplayer battle royale game which was first released in March 2017. Since then it has exponentially grown into one of the most popular games globally spawning unofficial clones. As per a report, by 2019, the game had sold over 200 million PC and console copies while PUBG Mobile crossed over 600 million downloads.

PMWL 2020 is the maiden world league event which is being organised by Tencent. 20 teams are participating in the event.

Live PMWL 2020 Streaming Details

What: PUBG MOBILE World League

When: From July 10 to August 9

Where to Stream Online in India: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

Live Streaming starts 5:30 PM onwards

July 10-July 12: Opening weekend

July 14- July 29: League Stage

July 17-August 2: Super Weekend

August 7- August 9: Finals

PMWL Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero West

Group A: Futbolist, Swat69, Tempo Storm, Cloud9 Mobile

Group B: Wildcard Gaming, Sixty Nine Team, DreamEaters, Loops Esports

Group C: FRAG Machines, Pittsburgh Knights, X-Quest Gaming, YaLLa Esports

Group D: Team Unique, B4 Esports, Team Umbra, HeadQuarters

Group E: Alpha Legends, UDR Killers, Konina Power, Team Queso

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero East

Group A: Team Secret, Megastars, Bigetron RA, Reject Scarlet\

Group B: Yoodo Gank, Morph Team, NoChance Team, T1

Group C: Galaxy Racer Celtz, Orange Rock, Nova GodLike, FreeStyle

Group D: Team IND, TSM Entity, Valdus Esports, RRQ Athena

Group E: Box Gaming, King of Gamers Club, U Level Up, SynerGEWood

League Stage

Position Prize Money 1st $50,000 2nd $25,000 3rd $12,000 4th $9,000 5th $7,000

Finals