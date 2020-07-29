We are into the third and final week of the PUBG MOBILE World League 2020. 40 teams are in action – 20 each in the East Zone and West Zone. 10 matches were played during the opening day of Week 3 – five in each zone. Also Read - If PUBG Mobile Gets Banned in India, Here Are 5 Other Awesome Battle Royale Games to Play Online

The PUBG MOBILE World League Play will end on August 2.

From West Zone, Futbolist are at the top after the opening day's play with 102 points followed by Yalla ESports at second and Nova Esports at third spot. In East Zone, TSM Entity, with 69 points, have taken the top spot with U Level Up Esports and Morph Team completing the top-three

Day 3 Live Streaming: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts

East Zone Match Timing: 5:30 PM IST

West Zone Match Timing: 11:30 PM IST

WEST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER DAY 1

1 Futbolist – 102 points (47 kills)

2 Yalla Esports – 52 points (24 kills)

3 Nova Esports – 50 points (21 kills)

4 UDRKillers – 47 points (20 kills)

5 Wildcard Gaming – 46 points (22 kills)

6 B4 Esports – 43 points (14 kills)

7 Team Queso – 40 points (21 kills)

8 Loops Esports – 38 points (17 kills)

9 Frag Machines – 36 points (8 kills)

10 DreamEaters – 35 points (15 kills)

11 Team Unique – 31 points (12 kills)

12 Pittsburgh Knights – 30 points (13 kills)

13 Team Umbra – 30 points (6 kills)

14 Tempo Storm – 29 points (10 kills)

15 KoninaPower – 28 points (12 kills)

16 Headquarters – 18 points (9 kills)

17 SWAT69 – 17 points (1 kills)

18 KHK Esports – 15 points (7 kills)

19 Cloud9 – 12 points (3 kills)

20 Alpha Legends – 10 points (2 kills)

EAST ZONE STANDINGS AFTER DAY 1

1 TSM-Entity – 69 points (38 kills)

2 U Level Up Esports – 67 points (25 kills)

3 Morph Team – 49 points (16 kills)

4 Orange Rock – 48 points (15 kills)

5 GXR Celtz – 46 points (15 kills)

6 Box Gaming – 43 points (13 kills)

7 MegaStars – 40 points (14 kills)

8 King of Gamers Club – 38 points (8 kills)

9 NovaGodlike – 35 points (17 kills)

10 TeamIND – 35 points (13 kills)

11 RRQ Athena – 34 points (9 kills)

12 Free Style – 31 points (16 kills)

13 Team Secret – 28 points (15 kills)

14 Valdus The Murder – 27 points (11 kills)

15 NoChanceTeam – 23 points (15 kills)

16 SynerGE – 23 points (13 kills)

17 Yoodo Gank – 21 points (5 kills)

18 T1 – 20 points (9 kills)

19 Bigetron RA – 17 points (7 kills)

20 Reject Scarlet – 5 (0 kills)