PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Updated Schedule

PMWL 2020 New Format And Schedule: A technical glitch forced the organisers of the ongoing PMWL to postpone the start by a day. It was to get underway from July 11 (Friday) but was delayed and began from July 12 (Saturday). Consequently, the opener was condensed to a two-day affair with number of matches being reduced to 10 from 15.

The finals will now take place across four days instead of the original schedule of three days.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is a highly popular online multiplayer battle royale game which was first released in March 2017. Since then it has exponentially grown into one of the most popular games globally spawning unofficial clones. As per a report, by 2019, the game had sold over 200 million PC and console copies while PUBG Mobile crossed over 600 million downloads.

The inaugural league has been organised by Tencent with 20 teams participating in the event.

Live PMWL 2020 Streaming Details

What: PUBG MOBILE World League

When: From July 12 to August 9

Where to Stream Online in India: PUBG Mobile India’s YouTube and Facebook Accounts

FULL SCHEDULE (Time in IST)

There are four stage of the league – Opening weekend, League Stage, Super Weekend and The Finals.

July 11-July 12: Opening weekend – 20 teams divided into five groups with 10 matches played across two days.

July 14- July 29: League Stage – Based on how teams finished after the opening weekend, they have been drawn into five groups. It will continue for three weeks with matches every Tuesday and Wednesday – 5 matches per day. Top 16 teams will progress to the next round.

July 17-August 2: Super Weekend – 16 teams to compete in total 15 matches in a week (Friday, Saturday and Sunday). Top teams will progress for the finals.

August 6 – August 9: Finals – 24 matches to be played across four days (Six matches per day)

PMWL Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero West

Group A: Wildcard Gaming, DreamEaters, Team Umbra, KHK Esports

Group B: Konina Power, Head Quarters, Team Unique, UDR Killers

Group C: Loops, Team Queso, Nova Esports NA, Yalla Esports

Group D: Tempo Storm, Alpha Legends, Cloud9 Mobile, SWAT69

Group E: B4 eSports, Futbolist, Pittsburgh Knights, Frag Machines

PUBG MOBILE World League 2020: Season Zero East

Group A: Bigetron RA, Box Gaming, NoChance Team, FreeStyle

Group B: Orange Rock, Morph Team, Valdus Esports, Megastars

Group C: Yoodo Gank, U Level Up, Galaxy Racer Celtz, Nova GodLike

Group D: RRQ Athena, Reject Scarlet, Team Secret, TSM Entity

Group E: Team IND, SynerGE, T1, King of Gamers Club

League Stage

Position Prize Money 1st $50,000 2nd $25,000 3rd $12,000 4th $9,000 5th $7,000

Finals