Puebla vs Pachuca Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Mexican League 2020 – Football Tips For Today's Match PUE vs PAC at Estadio Cuauhtemoc: In the upcoming Mexican League 2019-20 match on Friday night, Puebla will take on Pachuca on matchday 5 at the Estadio Cuauhtemoc – August 15 in India. The Liga MX PUE vs PAC match will kick-off at 8 AM IST. In the league standings, Puebla are currently at the fourth spot with seven points under their belt. They have won two games, drawn one and have lost one from the first four games of the competition. Meanwhile, Pachuca are lying at the 12th position with four points. Pachuca have won one, drawn one and lost two games from the first four games this season. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for PUE vs PAC the upcoming fixture. The Live TV coverage and online streaming of Liga MX will not be available in India.

Kick-Off Time: The Mexican League match between Puebla and Pachuca will start at 8 AM IST – August 15.

Venue: Estadio Cuauhtemoc.

Goalkeeper- O Ustari

Defenders- O Murillo, K Alvarez, M Perg, N Vidiro

Midfielders- I Sosa, D Alvarez, O Martine

Forwards- C Kazim-Richards (VC), S Ormeno (C), O Fernandez

PUE vs PAC Predicted Playing XIs

Puebla: Nicolás Vikonis, Daniel Arreola, Maximiliano Perg, Salvador Reyes, Bernardo Cuesta, Néstor Vidrio, Omar Fernández, Amaury Escoto, Pablo Gonzalez, Santiago Ormeño, Daniel Álvarez.

Pachuca: Oscar Ustari, Óscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Érick Aguirre, Roberto Nurse, Jorge Hernández, Erick Sanchez, Luis Chavez, Josué Gómez, Ismael Sosa, Colin Kazim-Richards.

PUE vs PAC SQUADS

Puebla (PUE): Jesus Rodriguez, Nicolas Vikonis, Daniel Arreola, Salvador Reyes, Emanuel Gularte, Maximiliano Perg, Diego Cruz, Jesus Paganoni, Nestor Vidrio, Daniel Aguilar, George Corral, Brayan Angulo, Israel Reyes, Alan Acosta, Jorge Zarate, Daniel Alvarez, Maximiliano Araujo, Pablo Gonzalez, Javier Salas, Christian Tabo, Osvaldo Martinez, Alejandro Chumacero, Santiago Ormeno, Amaury Escoto, Bernardo Cuesta, Cristian Menendez, Omar Fernandez, Eduardo Herrera.

Pachuca (PAC): Oscar Ustari, Franco Torgnascioli, Carlos Moreno, Oscar Murillo, Gustavo Cabral, Miguel Tapias, Miguel Angel Herrera, Denil Maldonado, Benjamin Galindo, Emmanuel Garcia, Rodrigo Salinas, Kevin Alvarez, Efrain Orona, Erick Aguirre, Josue Gomez, Jorge Hernandez, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Victor Guzman, Romario Ibarra, Felipe Pardo, Ismael Sosa, Francisco Figueroa, Cristian Souza, Victor Davila, Roberto de-la-Rosa, Colin Kazim-Richards, Walter Gonzalez, Roberto Nurse.

