Renowned badminton coach Pullela Gopichand will oversee an online coach development program, which was launched on Monday by the Badminton Federation of India in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India. As per this program, a total of 39 topics will be included, which will be covered across five classes a week for three weeks.

"This is a great platform where the experience of our foreign coaches will help to sharpen the skills of coaches at all levels throughout the country. This kind of wonderful insights into coaching and basic perspectives is something nobody thought was possible in lockdown," Gopichand said.

Gopichand, along with the likes of Agus Dwi Santoso and Namrih Suroto, both known names in the coaching circuit, conducted the first session on Monday which received an overwhelming response with an attendance of more than 800 people.

“It is very important to be sleeping on time as that helps in having better oxygen flow in the blood, which, in turn, helps in a more active and energetic performance from the player in the morning. This and a nutritional breakfast are crucial components for a disciplined regimen,” Experienced Indonesian coach, Santoso said.

The programme will continue till May 8 with development of footwork, single stroke and double stroke, types of multi-shuttle drills and how to prepare a player for a match being some of the topics to be discussed apart from sessions with physiotherapists.

“Badminton is one of the most played sports and the most growing Olympic sport in India. Today’s great response from coaches is a testament to that. And it gives us more motivation to continue to do such innovative reach-out programmes in the future,” said BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania.