PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 127 Between PUN vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST:

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between PUN vs BEN. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 127, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, Februray 18.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team

Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Ran Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Tapal Pal, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Maninder Singh | Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat

PUN vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Vishal Bharadwaj, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh, Rohit, Amit Nirwal, Tapas Pal