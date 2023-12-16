Home

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 25 Between Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors In Pune at 8 PM IST December 16 Sat

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN vs BEN. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List, Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Puneri Paltan take the mat against Bengal Warriors in the second and final game of the night.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 25, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8 PM IST, December 16

Venue: Badminton Hall in Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune

PUN vs BEN Possible Starting 7

Puneri Paltan (PUN) Possible Starting 7: 1. Sanket Sawant, 2. Abinesh Nadarajan, 3. Gaurav Khatri, 4. Aslam Inamdar, 5. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, 6. Pankaj Mohite, 7. Mohit Goyat(C)

Bengal Warriors (BEN) Possible Starting 7: 1. Shubham Shinde, 2. Vaibhav Garje, 3. Darpan Chauhan, 4. Aditya S Shinde, 5. Nitin Kumar Dhankhar, 6. Maninder Singh(C), 7. Shrikant Jadhav

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Raiders: Mohit Goyat, Maninder Singh

Defender: Shubham Shinde, Vishal Garje, Abinesh Nadarajan

All-rounder: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Aditya Shinde

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice Captain: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh

Squads:

Puneri Paltan: Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyanneh, Vahid Rezaei Mehr, Ahmed Mustafa Enamdar, Ishwar, Hardee, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Badal Singh, Aditya Shinde

Bengal Warriors: Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, Shrikant Jadhav, Chai-Ming Chang, Aslam Thambi, Bhoir Akshay Bharat, Akshay Kumar, Akshay Bodake, Nitin Kumar, Vishwas S, Vaibhav Bhausaheb Garje, R Guhan, Suyon Baban Gaikar, Prashant Kumar, Maninder Singh

