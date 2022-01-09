Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 43 Between PUN vs BEN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: The Puneri Paltan and the Bengal Warriors are in desperate need of a win. Both sides lost their last match and are struggling in the lower rungs of the standings. The Paltans have some good raiders but have been relying on collective efforts rather than individual exceptionalism for their attacking success. The Warriors have an inspirational leader in Maninder Singh along with one of the best all-rounders in Mohammad Nabibaksh. Iranian veteran Abozar Mighani and Sachin Vittala are the key men in the defense with the latter returning to form with a High-5 in the last match. Bengal Warriors, the cup holders have had a stuttering start to their title defence with only captain Maninder Singh and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh producing note-worthy performances. Pune have also started the season on the backfoot with their experienced stars not producing the expected output.Also Read - HIGHLIGHTS Pro Kabaddi PKL Today, Highlights Match Latest Updates

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 43, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 9th January. Also Read - SCO vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction BBL 2021-22, Fantasy Cricket Hints Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Thunders at 3:45 PM IST January 6 Thursday

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - UP vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 33 Between UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST January 4 Tuesday

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs BEN Dream11 Team

Vishal Bhardwaj, Amit, Sachin Vittala, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Maninder Singh, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Maninder Singh; Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

PUN vs BEN Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar, Abhinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh, Darshan J, Amit Nirwal, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Sachin Vittala.