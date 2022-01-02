Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 29 Between PUN vs BLR at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 8:30 PM IST: Bengaluru Bulls’ and bottom-placed Puneri Paltan will lock horns against each other at 8:30 IST on 2nd January. Bulls, under captain Pawan Sehrawat, have looked well-balanced while Puneri Paltan have found it tough to get their act together. Pawan Sehrawat is once again showing the form that made Bengaluru Bulls the Season 6 winners. The star raider has been single-handedly winning matches for the Bulls with multiple Super 10 performances. His form is working magic on his teammates as well with the defenders such as Mahender Singh rising up to the challenge after stuttering in the initial matches. The Puneri Paltan defence will find it tough against the Bulls especially with Vishal Bharadwaj and Sanket Sawant struggling on the left side of the mat. Sanket failed all his attempted tackles in the previous match which could lead to coach Anup Kumar shuffling the starting seven. They will once again be relying on his young core of Aslam Inamdar, Pankaj Mohite, and Mohit Goyat. The three have shown enough promise in the early games and could be the standout stars for the team from Pune. Rahul Chaudhari’s lack of form and senior raider Nitin Tomar’s injury will mean Puneri Paltan go into the match as underdogs.



Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 26, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 1st January.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Team

Prediction: Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Sanket Sawant, Mayur Kadam, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit

Captain: Pawan Sherawat Vice-Captain: Chandran Ranjit

PUN vs BLR Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Chandran Ranjit, Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Bharat/GB More , Pawan Sherawat, Mayur Jagannath, Mahender Singh

Bengaluru Bulls

Sandeep Kandola, Rohit Kumar/Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh/Adarsh T, Siddharth Desai, C Arun, Rakesh Gowda, Ruturaj Koravi