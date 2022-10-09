Bengaluru: The second day of vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 witnessed back-to-back ties as fans were treated to some high-quality and thrilling matches. Sunday’s action promises to be no different with Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Telugu Titans, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan all eyeing their first win of the season. Day 3 offers us another triple header and the first game of the night will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, whereas in the second game, Telugu Titans will take on Bengal Warriors. In the closing encounter for the night, Puneri Paltan will be up against Bengaluru Bulls.Also Read - LIVE PKL Score, Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Dabang Delhi Lead Gujarat Giants 21-17 at Half-Time

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PUN vs BLR. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream 11 Team Player List, Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. Also Read - VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Day 4 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online and on TV

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 9, Pro Kabaddi League 2022-23, 9 October Also Read - DEL vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 11 Between Dabang Delhi KC vs Gujarat Giants at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 8:30 PM IST Oct 10 Mon

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

PUN vs BLR Dream11 Team

Saurabh Nandal (vc), Badal Taqdir Singh, Mahender Singh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Vikash Khandola, Mohit Goyat (c), and Aslam Inamdar

PUN vs BLR Probable Starting Lineups

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Alankar Patil, Sanket Sawant, Balasaheb Jadhav, Badal Singh

Bengaluru Bulls: Vikash Kandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Aman, Saurabh Nandal, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh