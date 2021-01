PUN vs BRD Dream11 Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy

Punjab vs Baroda Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PUN vs BRD at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad: In the second semifinal of Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 trophy, two cricketing powerhouses – Baroda and Punjab will take on each other at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Friday. The Odisha T20 PUN vs BRD match will start at 7 PM IST – January 29. Punjab ended the league stages as the table toppers of Elite Group A, having won all five of their games. In the first quarterfinal against Karnataka, Punjab registered a comfortable win, bowling them out for 87 and chasing down the total in just 13 overs. Baroda, on the other hand, finished the league stage sat the top of Elite Group A with five wins from as many games. They won their last match against Haryana in thrilling fashion, courtesy some incredible batting from Vishnu Solanki.

TOSS: The Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy toss between Punjab and Baroda will take place at 6.30 PM IST – January 29.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad.

PUN vs BRD My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Simran Singh

Batters – Kedar Devdhar (C), Mandeep Singh (vc), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Vishnu Solanki

All-Rounders – Ninad Rathva, Atit Sheth, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers – Sandeep Sharma, Lukman Meriwala, Siddarth Kaul

PUN vs BRD Probable Playing XIs

Punjab: Mandeep Singh (C), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Anmolpreet Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markhande, Harpreet Brar, Karan Kaila.

Baroda: Priyam Garg (C), Suresh Raina, Samarth Singh, Dhruv Jurel/Aryan Juyal (wk), Bhuveshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot, Rinku Singh, Mohsin Khan, Shubham Chaubey, Shanu Saini.

PUN vs BRD Squads

Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Mandeep Singh (C), Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Sharma, Karan Kaila, Krishan Naresh Alang, Barinder Sran, Baltej Singh, Sanvir Singh, Rohan Marwaha, Gitansh Khera and Anmol Malhotra.

Baroda: Kedar Devdhar (C/wk), Smit Patel (WK), Vishnu Solanki, Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Atit Sheth, Ninad Rathva, Karthik Kakade, Babashafi Pathan, Bhargav Bhatt, Lukman Meriwala, Soyeb Sopariya, Dhruv Patel, Chinta Gandhi, Pradeep Yadav, Ansh Patel, Parth Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Pratik Ghodadra and Mohit Mongia.

