PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 118, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 14 February.

Match Toss: 9:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal.

Captain: Rakesh Narwal, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

PUN vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh

Gujarat Giants

Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar