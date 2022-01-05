Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

In the first match of the day, the team from Pune have just one win to their name in five attempts with experienced stars such as Rahul Chaudhari and Vishal Bharadwaj failing to make the expected impact. The Giants, meanwhile, have struggled despite having experienced stars in their defence. The absence of Nitin Tomar and the poor form of Rahul Chaudhari have affected coach Anup Kumar's Pune side in the initial matches of the season. Puneri Paltan have just one win in the season and have lost the other matches with a margin greater than seven points. The side's lack of experience, despite having promising young stars such as Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat is the reason why they've conceded defeats with big margins. Gujarat's much-famed defence have not clicked so far with just one win and two ties in five matches. In Pune's Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat, they have a left and right raider who can cause inconsistencies in the defensive shape. Girish Ernak's fitness will be key in the left cover for Gujarat.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants, Match 35, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 5th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs GUJ Dream11 Team

Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Parvesh Bhainswal.

Captain: Rakesh Narwal, Vice-Captain: Rakesh Sangroya.

PUN vs GUJ Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Vishal Bhardwaj, Mohit Goyat, Aslam Inamdar, Pawan Kadian, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, Baldev Singh

Gujarat Giants

Sunil Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Rakesh Sangroya, Ravinder Pahal, Girish Maruti Ernak, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ajay Kumar