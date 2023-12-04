Home

Sports

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 4 Mon

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 4 Mon

Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN vs JAI. Also Check the Puneri Paltans Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltans will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Saturday. Sunil Kumar will be leading Jaipur Pink Panthers while Puneri Paltans will be led by Aslam Inamdar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. Here is the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN vs JAI. Also Check Puneri Paltans Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Trending Now

Match: Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday

You may like to read

Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 4

Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad

PUN vs JAI Possible Starting 7

Puneri Paltans: Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Rahul Chaudhari

PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction

Defenders: Ankush, Gaurav Khatri

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Mohit Goyat

Captain: Arjun Deshwal

Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Squads:

Puneri Paltans: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.