PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors In Ahmedabad at 8 PM IST December 4 Mon
Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN vs JAI. Also Check the Puneri Paltans Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltans will lock horns against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 on Saturday. Sunil Kumar will be leading Jaipur Pink Panthers while Puneri Paltans will be led by Aslam Inamdar and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. Here is the Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN vs JAI. Also Check Puneri Paltans Dream11 Team Player List, Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.
Match: Puneri Paltans vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Match 1, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Saturday
Match Toss: 7:55 PM IST
Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 4
Venue: The Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad
PUN vs JAI Possible Starting 7
Puneri Paltans: Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri, and Rahul Chaudhari
PUN vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction
Defenders: Ankush, Gaurav Khatri
All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar
Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar, Mohit Goyat
Captain: Arjun Deshwal
Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh
Squads:
Puneri Paltans: Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Santosh Shinde, Aslam Mustafa Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, and Shubham Nitin Shelke, Alankar Kaluram Patil, Balasaheb Shahaji Jadhav, DR Mahendra Prasad, Harsh Mahesh Lad, Rakesh Bhalle Ram, Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Taqdir Singh, Sanket Sawant, and Sombir, Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh, and Govind Gurjar
Jaipur Pink Panthers: Sunil Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Ajith Kumar V, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, Abhishek KS, Ashish, Devank, Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki, Shashank B, Lucky Sharma, Lavish, Navneet, Rahul Chaudhari, Sumit
