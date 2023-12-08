Home

PUN VS MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 12 Between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba In Bengaluru at 9 PM IST December 8 Fri

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN VS MUM. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

PUN VS MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: The Puneri Paltan will lock horns against U Mumba at the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (PKL) on Friday. Aslam Inamdar will be leading Puneri Paltan while U Mumba will be led by Surinder Singh and the tournament returns to the home and away format for the first time post-COVID-18. The night of the 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be a double header which will see Puneri Paltan take the mat against U Mumba in the second and final game of the night. Here is the Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Between PUN VS MUM. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team Player List, U Mumba Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Match 12, Pro Kabaddi League 2023, Friday

Match Toss: 8:55 PM IST.

Date and Time: 9 PM IST, December 8

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru

PUN VS MUM Possible Starting 7

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant.

U Mumba: Surinder Singh (C), Girish Ernak, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Visvanath V.

PUN VS MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

All-Rounders: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Aslam Inamdar

Raiders: Guman Singh and Mohit Goyat

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

Squads:

Puneri Paltan (PUN) Squad: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, Aslam Inamdar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Dadaso Shivaji Pujari, Tushar Dattaray Adhavade, Vahid RezaEimehr, Ahmed Enamdar(C), Aditya Tushar Shinde, Akash Shinde, Vaibhav Kamble, Ishwar, Nitin-R, Hardeep, Badal Taqdir Singh

U Mumba (MUM) Squad: Rinku HC, Surinder Singh, Girish Maruti Ernak(C), Mahender-Singh, Vishwanath-V, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Guman Singh, Shanmugam Mukilan, Sombir, Heidarali Ekrami, Shivansh Thakur, Bittu Banwala, Manoharan Gokula Kannan, Jai Bhagwan, Rohit Yadav-I, Kunal Bhati, Ram Adghale, Saurav Parthe, Shivam Anil, Pranay Vinay Rane, Alireza Mirzaeian, Rupesh

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.