PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 22 Between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba at Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST October 16 Sunday: After an action-packed Saturday, there will be two vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 matches at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. The first match will witness Puneri Paltan and U Mumba squaring off in the Maharashtra derby. Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Puneri Paltan have won seven matches while U Mumba have won nine games. Two of these matches finished in a tie.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Kanteerva Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team

Badal Taqdir Singh, Kiran Laxman Magar, Fazel Atrachali (vc), Jai Bhagwan, Aslam Inamdar (c), Mohit Goyat, Ashish

PUN vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan: Aslam Inamdar, Balasahed Jadhav, Sanket Sawant, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Gaurav Khatri, Fazel Atrachali (c).



U Mumba: Guman Singh, Surinder Singh (C), Harendra Kumar, Ashish, Jai Bhagwan, Rinku, Kiran Magar.

