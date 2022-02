PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs MUM Dream11 Team

Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar

Captain: Mohit Goyat Vice-Captain: Abhishek Singh

PUN vs MUM Predicted Playing 7

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Ajeet, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Shivam Anil, Ajinkya Kapre.

Puneri Paltan: Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Karamvir, Sombir, Aslam Inamdar.