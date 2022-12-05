PUN Vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Match 120 Between Puneri Paltan Vs Patna Pirates At Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad At 7:30 PM IST Dec 5 Mon

PUN Vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams Of Match 120 Between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates At Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad At 7:30 PM IST Dec 5 Mon

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan have already qualified for the playoffs and have 13 wins, five losses and two ties this season. Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been leading the charge in the attack for the Paltan with 138 and 120 raid points respectively. In the absence of these two stars, Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite have been magnificent with 118 and 33 raid points respectively. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has led the Paltan with 47 tackle points and he’s been supported by Sombir who has scored 35 tackle points. Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also chipped in with 27 tackle points each.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates will look to win all of their remaining matches and have seven wins, nine losses and three ties so far. Sachin and Rohit Gulia have been their best attackers with 162 and 138 raid points respectively. As far as their defence is concerned, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh has been in top form with 69 tackle points, while Sunil and captain Neeraj Kumar have contributed 37 and 28 tackle points respectively. Monu is another player who has had an impact in defence for the Pirates with 21 tackle points.

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi League 2022, December 5.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Team

DEF: Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

ALL: Mohammad Nabibakhsh

RAI: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Pankaj Mohite

PUN vs PAT Probable Starting 7

PUN: Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Akash Shinde, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

PAT: Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Monu, Rohit Gulia, Naveen Sharma and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

PUN vs PAT Squads:

PUN: Pankaj Mohite, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Aditya Shinde, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sanket Sawant, D Mahindraprasad, Abinesh Nadarajan, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil, Rakesh Ram, Harsh Lad, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Govind Gurjar

PAT: Sukesh Hegde, Sachin, Monu, Anand Tomar, Vishwas S, Rohit, Ranjit Naik, Anuj Kumar, Akshay Jaywant Bodake, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Manish, Shivam Chaudhary, Naveen Sharma, Rohit Gulia, Sajin C, Abdul Insamam, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Daniel Odhiambo