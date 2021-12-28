Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 17 Between PUN vs PAT at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: Match 17 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Monday will see Puneri Paltan battle it out with Patna Pirates in Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. While Puneri Paltan is currently at 10th with six points, having won and lost a game each, Patna Pirates is currently placed at eighth place with just five points in their account as they have a won a game and lost one too. The Puneri Paltan had lost their season opener against Dabang Delhi but won their second match against the Telugu Titans during the last minute. As for the Patna Pirates, they, on the other hand, won their first game of the season against the Haryana Steelers by three points but lost their second encounter against UP Yoddha in a last-minute victory.Also Read - MUM vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 5 Between U Mumba vs Delhi Dabang KC at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST December 24 Friday

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Match 17, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 28th December. Also Read - BLR vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: PKL Season 8 Opening Match Between BLR vs MUM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST. Also Read - BLR vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Semifinal 1, Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. LIVE Streaming: Teams, Time in IST and Where to Watch on TV And Online in India

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs PAT Dream11 Team

C Sajin C, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Neeraj Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Monu Goyat.

Captain: Monu Goyat , Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

PUN vs PAT Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gurdeep/Shubham Kumar.

Patna Pirates

Deepak Hooda, Arjun Deshwal, Vishal, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Dharamraj Cheralathan, Amit Hooda, Shaul Kumar.