PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 63 Between Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST November 6 Sun

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PUN vs TAM. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Published: November 6, 2022 4:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

pro kabaddi live, pro kabaddi league, pro kabaddi live streaming, pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi live score 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022, pro kabaddi live channel name, pro kabaddi live app, pro kabaddi live match app download, pro kabaddi live match, pro kabaddi live auction 2022, pro kabaddi live app download, pro kabaddi auction live, pro kabaddi live action 2022, pro kabaddi auction live updates, pro kabaddi auction live telecast, pro kabaddi auction live time, pro kabaddi best matches, live pro kabaddi, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, pro kabaddi live com, vivo pro kabaddi live channel, pro kabaddi auction 2022 live channel, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live streaming channel, pro kabaddi live date, pro kabaddi live date 2022, pro kabaddi live 2022 date, pro kabaddi 2022 auction live day 3, vivo pro kabaddi live 2021 date, vivo pro kabaddi 2021 auction date live, vivo pro kabaddi 2021 start date live, Puneri Paltan pro kabaddi live score, pro kabaddi 2022 live, pro kabaddi 2022, pro kabaddi 2022 final, pro kabaddi live franchise, pro kabaddi full matches, how to watch pro kabaddi live free, pro kabaddi final match live, pro kabaddi league live pro kabaddi 2022 schedule pro kabaddi live in which channel pro kabaddi live score in, pro kabaddi live score images, pro kabaddi league matches in Pune, pro kabaddi league video, pro kabaddi league matches, pro kabaddi league 2022 auction live updates, vivo pro kabaddi 2022 live match, live pro kabaddi Tamil Thalaivas, pro kabaddi live telecast, pro kabaddi live telecast 2022, pro kabaddi live today, pro kabaddi live time table, pro kabaddi live time, pro kabaddi live time table 2022, pro kabaddi live updates, pro kabaddi upcoming matches, PUN vs TAM dream11 prediction, PUN vs TAM dream11 team, Pune vs Tamil dream11 team, Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas dream11 prediction, PUN vs TAM dream11 team prediction, PUN vs TAM dream11 prediction today match, PUN vs TAM dream11
Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Dream11 Vivo Pro Kabaddi. (Image: Twitter)

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Match 63 Between PUN vs TAM at Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune at 8:30 PM IST: Puneri Paltan currently look like the team to beat as they find themselves on top of the standings. They have six wins, two losses and two ties so far, and they will be eager to secure another win against the Thalaivas to stay on top of the points table. Tamil Thalaivas, meanwhile, will be confident in their own ability as they are in the midst of a resurgence and are unbeaten in their last four games. They beat the Titans last night to move up to eighth in the standings with four wins, four losses and two ties.

Also Read:

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Between PUN vs TAM. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream 11 Team Player List, Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.


Match: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 63, Pro Kabaddi League 2022, 6 November.

Match Toss: 8:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

PUN vs TAM Dream11 Team

Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Fazel Atrachali, Himanshu, Narender, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Goyat.

Captain: Narender, Vice-Captain: Mohit Goyat.

PUN vs TAM Predicted Playing 7 

Puneri Paltan: Fazel Atrachali, Sanket Sawant, Gaurav Khatri, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde.

Tamil Thalaivas: Himanshu, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, M Abhishek, Mohit, Ajinkya Pawar, Narender.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: November 6, 2022 4:46 PM IST