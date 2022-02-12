PUN vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 111 Between DEL vs PUN at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 9:30 PM IST:

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable Playing 7 for Today Pro Kabaddi League 2021 Between PUN vs TEL. Also Check Puneri Paltan Dream 11 Team Player List, Telugu Titans Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs TEL Dream11 Team

Rahul Chaudhari, C Arun, Siddharth Desai, Vishal Bhardwaj, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi and Baldev Singh.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari, Vice-Captain: Vishal Bhardwaj.

PUN vs TEL Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.

Telugu Titans

Siddharth Desai, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Amit Chauhan, C Arun, Surinder Singh, Ruturaj Koravi.