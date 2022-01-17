Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha Dream11 Team Prediction Pro Kabaddi League 2021: Match 60 Between PUN vs UP at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre at 7:30 PM IST: The in-form Puneri Paltan will have to play out of their skins when they face the fancied U.P. Yoddha in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) game here on Monday. Puneri Paltan have three wins in their last five matches after a stuttering start to their campaign. But in Yoddha’s they face another rejuvenated side. Both Pune and U.P. started the season poorly but have managed to pick up momentum in their recent outings. Nitin Tomar’s comeback has given much-need experience to the young Pune team, whic lies 10th. But Pune’s hopes will once again hinge on their star raider Aslam Inamdar. The youngster has been a standout star for the Paltan with his smart toe touches and reverse half kicks. U.P.’s raiding trio of Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav will look to take advantage of the eagerness in Pune’s defence. Both Vishal Bhardwaj and Baldev Singh have tendency to commit to early tackles which the raiders will look to exploit.Also Read - TAM vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Vivo Pro Kabaddi League: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing Teams of Match 58 Between Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST January 16 Sunday

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 60, Pro Kabaddi League 2021, 17th January.

Match Toss: 7:25 PM IST.

Date and Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre.

PUN vs UP Dream11 Team

Sumit, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nitesh Kumar, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Monu Goyat, Surender Gill.

Captain: Aslam Inamdar, Vice-Captain: Surender Gill.

PUN vs UP Predicted Playing 7

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bhardwaj.

UP Yoddha

Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar.