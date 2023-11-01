Home

Pune Crowd Gives Standing Ovation To Quinton de Kock During NZ Tie | Watch VIDEO

During his knock, the Proteas batter broke several records as he became the only batter of his country to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

Pune: South Africa batter Quinton de Kock received a standing ovation from the cricket fans in Pune after his unforgettable knock of 114 runs against New Zealand in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 match which is taking place in Maharashtra Cricket Association, Stadium, Pune.

During his knock, the Proteas batter broke several records as he became the only batter of his country to score 500 runs in a single edition of the World Cup. He also equals the century record of Kumar Sangakkara by smashing his fourth century of the tournament. He becomes the first batter to reach 500 runs in the ongoing tournament.

The video will be out anytime soon stay tuned to this space to get the video.

