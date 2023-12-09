Home

Puneri Paltan Take Down U Mumba 43-32 To Make Two Wins From Two In PKL Season 10

Puneri Paltan put up a fantastic performance against derby rivals U Mumba to clinch a 43-32 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

BENGALURU, 8th December, 2023: Puneri Paltan put up a fantastic performance against derby rivals U Mumba to clinch a 43-32 victory at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Mohit Goyat’s Super 10 — 12 points from 17 raids — was the icing on a tremendous team performance by the Paltan.

In a match billed as one of the fiercest derbies in the season, the Paltan started off the stronger. Pankaj Mohite’s SUPER RAID in only the fourth raid of the game set the tone for the Paltan. Soon enough they had inflicted a first ALL OUT on U Mumba, to take a 13-6 lead.

Puneri Paltan continued to put pressure on their opponents and took full control fo the game. V Visvanath’s SUPER TACKLE on Mohit Goyat was the only highlight for U Mumba in the first half as the teams went into the break with Paltan leading 21-13.

The Paltan remained relentless after the break streaking into a 13-point lead at one point of time before U Mumba turned things around. Within five minutes of the second half, they inflicted an ALL OUT of their own to claw back to 20-29.

Despite that setback, Puneri Paltan never let U Mumba wrest the game away from them, and only doubled down on their all-around brilliant display to consistently chip away and keep their huge lead intact. With three minutes of the game left, they inflicted a second ALL OUT on U Mumba before cruising to an 11-point win.

