Punjab FC’s Melroy Assisi Embraces Challenge From Kolkata Giants Ahead Of Durand Cup Campaign, Aims Top 6 Finish In ISL- EXCLUSIVE

Last season, Melroy got everybody's attention in the Durand Cup with a brilliant performance against the Kolkata giants- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Punjab FC's Melroy Assisi Embraces Kolkata Giants Challenge Ahead Of Durand Cup Opener, Aims Top 6 Finish In ISL- EXCLUSIVE. (Image: Punjab FC- Instagram)

New Delhi: Punjab FC grabbed all the headlines when they emerged as the first team from the I-League to get promoted to the first tier of Indian football, the Indian Super League (ISL). The Mohali-based club since it’s inception in 2020, have always been a contender to win the I-League title and finally last season, their dream was fulfilled and gained a historic promotion to the ISL under the tutelage of Greek coach Staikos Vergitis.

Punjab’s newest recruit, Melroy Assisi has already made a name for himself in Indian football with a rock solid performance and a never-say-die attitude for Rajasthan United, which spanned for 2 seasons. Last season, he got everybody’s attention in the Durand Cup with a brilliant performance against the Kolkata giants- East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant. In the I-League, he pulled off quite a number of match-winning performance for RUFC which led to many ISL clubs wanting his signature. PFC roped in the versatile defender on a 3-year deal, which will keep him at the club till 2026. This will be Melroy’s second stint in the first division, having been part of Chennaiyin FC’s squad in 2021 and the reserve side in 2020.

In an exclusive interaction with India.com, the 24-year old talks about his ISL return, Punjab FC’s Durand Cup and ISL ambitions, the team in general and the season ahead.

1) After spending two brilliant seasons with Rajasthan United, you have now come to Punjab FC. How excited are you personally to be back to the ISL?

The two previous seasons with Rajasthan were a very good experience for me. Playing various tournaments over the two years, I was able to have a lot of game time under my belt. I’m really happy to be back in the ISL with Punjab FC and I hope, it’s going to be another successful season for me and the club.

2) What convinced you to come to Punjab FC?

Punjab FC has showcased professionalism over the years. The director and the head coach helped me in my decision making and convinced me to be a part of this winning team. I was sure this is what I want and where I want to be.

3) You’ll be teaming up with the likes of Juan Mera and Luka Majcen in the new season. How are you seeing your team composition?

Juan and Luka, both bring a lot of experience and commitment to the squad. They’ve had a few successful seasons in India and I’m sure, together we’re going to reach new heights and have another successful year ahead.

4) Punjab FC becomes the first I-League team to be promoted to the ISL. How’s the team preparing for the big season?

The team is doing a fabulous job for the season with rigorous training sessions. We do have a mixture of well experienced and young players. We start off our preparation with the Durand cup, which of course prepares us for upcoming ISL.

5) Coming up is the Durand Cup first. Punjab FC face the likes of East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the group stages. You have faced both the sides before and have a good record against them personally. So what will be your inputs for the team ahead of facing the Kolkata Giants?

It’s always good to play against such teams with amazing history. These are the games where you push and test your limits. Yes, I’ve faced them earlier and they’ve strengthened their squad compared to last season. But we are well prepared for the challenges ahead and we look forward to playing against the Kolkata giants.

6) What’s Punjab FC’s chances in the Durand and the ISL?

I’ll be realistic, we’re taking the Durand cup seriously and we sure have the toughest group in the tournament, it’s a challenge. We’re not focused on where we want to be in the tournament, and it is our coach’s instilled philosophy that we take one game at a time. At the moment, we are solely focused on our first game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant. And there’s quite some time for the ISL to begin, but yes, we’ll be targeting the top 6 and then we take it from there.

7) A message to the fans.

I just want to say I’m blessed and beyond grateful to have all the fans out there who have believed in me and my work until now and I hope they will support me and the club throughout the season.

Punjab FC kick-start their 2023-24 campaign with the Durand Cup on 7th August against defending ISL champions, Mohun Bagan Super Giant. Apart from MBSG and East Bengal, PFC will also play Bangladesh Army in the group stages of the competition.

