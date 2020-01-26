Punjab FC owner Ranjit Bajaj on Sunday lashed out at the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the sudden ‘blackout’ of coverage for the I-League matches. Bajaj said that he “appalled and cheated” by the false promises made by the parent body.

“I feel appalled & cheated that AGAIN we clubs have been badly let down by AIFF @ILeagueOfficial for coverage blackout even though they were scheduled – @IndianFootball DSports or instat or Reliance- who do we beg for coverage? False promises by all @eastbengalfc @Mohun_Bagan,” he tweeted.

In December, 2018, AIFF had announced that the broadcasters are cutting down on TV coverage of the I-League.

Then last November, the AIFF roped in DSport as Hero I-League broadcasters for three years but even then the overall standard of telecast of I-League matches have been sub-standard.

The match between Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC on November 30 last year was not shown “due to technical reasons”, while live feed went blank during a game between East Bengal and Real Kashmir FC in Kalyani.

The AIFFF in November last year stated that they signed a three-year deal with Lex Sportel Vision Pvt. Ltd. to broadcast the Hero I-League on DSport starting 2019-20 season. Separately, AIFF had commissioned Instat Limited – an Ireland based company to produce feed of the live audio-visual coverage for the broadcast on DSport. AIFF’s agreement with Instat Limited will run for three years.

AIFF General Secretary Mr. Kushal Das in his statement said, ”I need to thank Lex Sportel Vision for penning a three-year deal with AIFF. It has enabled us to bank on Instat Limited’s expertise in producing live telecast of Hero I-League matches on DSport. The eight-camera set-up for all matches will surely add to enhanced viewing for the fans. I also need to thank FSDL for negotiating and facilitating the deal.”