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Punjab Kings and their owner Preity Zinta hit back at fake narratives on social media

Punjab Kings and their owner Preity Zinta hit back at fake narratives on social media

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta has come forward to hit back against the fake narratives and stories revolving around the franchise and its owners in the on-going Indian Premier League 2026 season. It

File photo of Preity Zinta from an IPL match

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta has come forward to hit back against the fake narratives and stories revolving around the franchise and its owners in the on-going Indian Premier League 2026 season. It comes after the North Indian franchise suffered back-to-back 4 defeats, most recently against the Delhi Capitals by a narrow margin of just 3 wickets.

This has put their play-offs aspiration on hold as another defeat in their remaining three matches will blow the top 4 race open. Punjab’s defeat to Delhi and the results from other matches saw the Shreyas Iyer-led side drop down to 4th with 13 points to their name. The Kings did have a fantastic start to the season, winning 6 matches on the trot but ever since they endured a 6-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals, it all went south.

Punjab went on to lose against the Gujarat Titans (4 wickets) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (33 runs), followed by their recent loss to Delhi. Now, they face a must-win situation in all of their remaining 3 fixtures against the Mumbai Indians (May 14), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (May 17) and Lucknow Super Giants (May 23).

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Off the field, too, Punjab Kings are catching strays, whether because of Arshdeep Singh’s vlogs or Yuzvendra Chahal’s recent vaping antic. Moreover, there are fake narratives going around on social media with many claiming that opener Prabhsimran Singh gaining 10KG weight amid the North Indian franchise’s mid-season slump.

It is also being said that certain Punjab players have missed flights and early morning training sessions. This has prompted the franchise and its owner Preity Zinta to come forward and clear the air.

Preity Zinta lashed out on all these claims, stating that while healthy debates regarding the team’s performances are welcome, this deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage a player’s image will not be taken lightly.

“There’s a difference between criticism & calculated misinformation. Healthy debate around the game is welcome, but the deliberate spread of fake narratives to damage individuals, the team, or the brand should not & will not be taken lightly. I urge everyone including verified voices & media professionals to exercise responsibility before amplifying unverified information. Thank you.” – Preity Zinta wrote on X.

The Punjab Kings also released a statement on their official X account on similar lines. “Criticism, banter, and opinions are part of sport. Fake stories and made-up narratives for cheap engagement are not. We urge everyone to verify facts before spreading misinformation for attention or traction” – the franchise wrote.

Punjab Kings squad Shreyas Iyer (c),Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad

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