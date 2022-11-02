New Delhi: Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings announced on Wednesday that Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed as Punjab Kings skipper, replacing Mayank Agarwal at the helm of affairs for the IPL 2023 season.Also Read - IPL Teams To Submit List of Retained Players By Nov 15, Mini-auction Likely In Dec: Report

Dhawan made his way into the Punjab Kings team, through the Mega Auction for 8.25 crores last season and had a decent outing individually for the 2014 IPL runners-up. He scored 460 runs in 14 games with an average of 38.

During a board meeting of PBKS today, coach Trevor Bayliss backed the decision of making Dhawan the captain as per a report by ESPNcricinfo. Dhawan has previously captained the Sunrisers Hyderabad side as well and has captained the Indian side recently in international tours on a number of occasions.

Agarwal as skipper didn’t have the best of tournaments as the Punjab side finished 6th in the league stage of the tournament. All the IPL franchises will have to name their retentions by mid-November going into the new season. The ex RCB man was made captain for the 2022 edition after K L Rahul decided to move to Lucknow Super Giants. Besides the team’s inconsistent run, Agarwal’s form also dipped as he managed 196 runs at an average of 16.33.

The franchise is keen on retaining Agarwal despite handing over the leadership duties to Dhawan as per PTI. The team owners’ expectations are high from the new coach and captain as the franchise searches for its maiden title.