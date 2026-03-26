By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Punjab Kings Full IPL 2026 schedule: PBKS Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings
PBKS IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings
IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, who will kick off their IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans on March 31, will play their final three league matches of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
As per the full schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Last season’s runners-up are set to feature in three consecutive games at the venue between May 11 and 17.
Before that, PBKS will host their first four home fixtures at the New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in New Chandigarh,
Here is full schedule of Punjab Kings in IPL 2026…
|Match
|Date
|Day
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|4
|31-Mar-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|New Chandigarh
|7
|03-Apr-26
|Fri
|7:30 PM
|Chennai Super Kings
|Chennai
|12
|06-Apr-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Kolkata
|17
|11-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|New Chandigarh
|24
|16-Apr-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Mumbai
|29
|19-Apr-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|New Chandigarh
|35
|25-Apr-26
|Sat
|3:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Delhi
|40
|28-Apr-26
|Tue
|7:30 PM
|Rajasthan Royals
|New Chandigarh
|46
|03-May-26
|Sun
|7:30 PM
|Gujarat Titans
|Ahmedabad
|49
|06-May-26
|Wed
|7:30 PM
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Hyderabad
|55
|11-May-26
|Mon
|7:30 PM
|Delhi Capitals
|Dharamshala
|58
|14-May-26
|Thu
|7:30 PM
|Mumbai Indians
|Dharamshala
|61
|17-May-26
|Sun
|3:30 PM
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Dharamshala
|68
|23-May-26
|Sat
|7:30 PM
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Lucknow
More to follow…
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.