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Punjab Kings Full IPL 2026 schedule: PBKS Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Punjab Kings Full IPL 2026 schedule: PBKS Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

PBKS IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Full schedule

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, who will kick off their IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans on March 31, will play their final three league matches of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

As per the full schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Last season’s runners-up are set to feature in three consecutive games at the venue between May 11 and 17.

Before that, PBKS will host their first four home fixtures at the New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in New Chandigarh,

Here is full schedule of Punjab Kings in IPL 2026…

Match Date Day Time Opponent Venue 4 31-Mar-26 Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh 7 03-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai 12 06-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata 17 11-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh 24 16-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai 29 19-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants New Chandigarh 35 25-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi 40 28-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh 46 03-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad 49 06-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad 55 11-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Dharamshala 58 14-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Dharamshala 61 17-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dharamshala 68 23-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow

More to follow…

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