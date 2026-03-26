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Punjab Kings Full IPL 2026 schedule: PBKS Team Full IPL, Match Schedule, fixtures, dates, venues, Time Table, Match Timings

PBKS IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Take a look at the full match schedule with dates, venues and start times of Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings

Published date india.com Published: March 26, 2026 8:09 PM IST
email india.com By Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sruti Thakur email india.com twitter india.com
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Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Full schedule

IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, who will kick off their IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans on March 31, will play their final three league matches of IPL 2026 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

As per the full schedule released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Last season’s runners-up are set to feature in three consecutive games at the venue between May 11 and 17.

Before that, PBKS will host their first four home fixtures at the New Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in New Chandigarh,

Here is full schedule of Punjab Kings in IPL 2026…

Match Date Day Time Opponent Venue
4 31-Mar-26 Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans New Chandigarh
7 03-Apr-26 Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings Chennai
12 06-Apr-26 Mon 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Kolkata
17 11-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad New Chandigarh
24 16-Apr-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Mumbai
29 19-Apr-26 Sun 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants New Chandigarh
35 25-Apr-26 Sat 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals Delhi
40 28-Apr-26 Tue 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals New Chandigarh
46 03-May-26 Sun 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad
49 06-May-26 Wed 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Hyderabad
55 11-May-26 Mon 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals Dharamshala
58 14-May-26 Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians Dharamshala
61 17-May-26 Sun 3:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dharamshala
68 23-May-26 Sat 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Lucknow

More to follow…

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About the Author

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur

Sruti Thakur is a trainee sports journalist at india.com with a specialization in Broadcast Journalism. She has previously worked with a couple of startup channels as a sports content writing intern, ... Read More

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