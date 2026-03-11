Punjab Kings IPL 2026 Schedule: PBKS Team Full IPL Match Schedule, Fixtures, Dates, Venues, Time Table, Match Timings

Home

After finishing as runners-up in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings under Shreyas Iyer will look to carry forward their momentum as they start their campaign against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans

IPL 2026: The 19th edition of IPL 2026 is set to begin from March 28, bringing the T20 excitement back soon after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2026. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for the first 20 days of the tournament, keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu to avoid any clashes.

Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings, who finished as runners-up in IPL 2025, will be eager to carry forward their strong form in the upcoming season and finally clinch their maiden IPL title.

In the 18th edition of the IPL, Punjab Kings reached the final after 11 years, marking only the second time in the franchise’s history that they made it to the title clash. Their previous and only other IPL final appearance came in 2014, when they were known as Kings XI Punjab, where they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders.

Punjab Kings finished at the top of the league stage for the first time in 11 years with 19 points. However, their title hopes were crushed in the final as they suffered six-run defeat against Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

PBKS are all set to start their IPL 2o26 campaign against Gujarat Titans. Find out about the schedule in the table given below:

Team Date Venue Time PBKS vs GT Mar ch 31, 2026 Mullanpur 7:30 pm PBKS vs CSK April 3, 2026 M.A Chidambaram Stadium 7:30 pm KKR vs PBKS April 6, 2026 Eden Gardens 7:30 pm PBKS vs SRH April 11, 2026 Mullanpur 3:30 pm

Punjab Kings IPL 2026 full squad: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, and Vishal Nishad.

