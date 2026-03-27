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Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta apologises to THIS RCB star for..., his name is...

Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta apologises to THIS RCB star for…, his name is…

Preity Zinta apologises to a RCB star ahead of the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Preity Zinta apologises to RCB star player

The 19th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will begin on March 28. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play the opening match of the tournament at Bengaluru.

Jitesh Sharma’s heroics for RCB against Punjab Kings in IPL 2025 final

Before the beginning of the tournament, star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Jitesh Sharma, who is known for his brilliant batting performance and big hitting abilities.

Back in IPL 2025 final between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. Jitesh Sharma helped RCB with his mesmerizing batting performance. With impressive performances from each player helped Bengaluru to break their streak as they won the IPL 2026 title.

Jitesh Sharma opens up about his bond with Preity Zinta

However, in the IPL 2022 to IPL 2024, Jitesh Sharma was a part of Punjab Kings. He also opened up about his great bond with franchise owner Preity Zinta as he called her “elder sister.”

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Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube channel, Jitesh Sharma revealed that, “I see her as an elder sister. When I was with Punjab, she somehow got to know that I am from Himachal. She is also from Himachal. I used to talk to her for hours – just about life, normal discussions. And it was a life-turning moment, getting into Punjab Kings.”

Preity Zinta’s heartfelt apology to Jitesh Sharma

“Whatever I am is because of them. Even in the IPL 2025 auction, they went for me. They used the right-to-match option for me at Rs 7 crore. RCB made it Rs 11 crore, and they (PBKS) could not match it. After that, ma’am called and said, ‘I am very sorry that I could not take you.’ She wanted to pick me. I said, ‘I also wanted to play for you.’ She was very happy that I went for Rs 11 crore,” he added.

Jitesh Sharma’s impressive batting performance in RCB practice match

Speaking about his performance in the warm-up match of the RCB, he scored 81 runs off 37 balls, while captain Rajat Patidar scored 74 runs off 25 balls. Not only this, Virat Kohli scored 29 runs off 12 balls.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 opener on March 28

Royal Challengers Bengaluru is all set to play the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28.

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