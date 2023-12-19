Home

Sports

Punjab Kings (PBKS) In IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Punjab Kings (PBKS) In IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

Punjab Kings In IPL Auction 2024: PBKS enter bidding war with eight slots to fill and Rs 29.1 crores in purse.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) In IPL Auction 2024: List Of Players Bought, Retained, Released, Remaining Purse

New Delhi: Punjab Kings (PBKS) have always been labeled as ‘perennial underachievers’. Baring their runners-up finish in 2014, Punjab Kings have never been a threat to other teams, leaving the fans disheartened. In the last season, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side finished eighth. With a brand new season coPBKSng up, Punjab Kings would like to turn the tide as they enter the IPL auction 2024 with Rs 29.1 crore and eight slots to fill. With just two specialist spinners in their side in Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar, PBKS’ top priority would be an overseas experienced slow bowler. They would also like to fill up for the void created by Shahrukh Khan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa along with a top-order batter who can give the side a blistering start in the powerplay.

Trending Now

List of Players Purchased By Punjab Kings In IPL Auction 2024

You may like to read

To Be Updated…

Punjab Kings’ Retained Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Arshdeep Singh, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Harpreet Bhatia, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Kagiso Rabada, Liam Livingstone, Nathan Ellis, Prabhsimran Singh, Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Sikandar Raza, Vidwath Kaverappa

Punjab Kings’ Released Players Before IPL Auction 2024

Baltej Dhanda, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Raj Angad Bawa, Shahrukh Khan

Punjab Kings Remaining Purse: Rs 29.1 crore

Slots To Be Filled: 8 (Overseas 2)

(NOTE: The list will be updated as soon as the IPL auction 2024 starts)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.