Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2023 Schedule: Detailed Fixture, Date, Time, Venue, Full Squad

Punjab Kings will be led by Shikhar Dhawan in IPL 2023. Get PBKS's detailed IPL 2023 schedule.

Shikhar Dhawan will lead Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. (Twitter: BCCI-IPL)

PBKS IPL 2023 Schedule: Punjab Kings will begin their quest for their maiden title in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mohali on April 1.

Led by Mayank Agarwal, PBKS finished sixth with 14 points from 14 games. However, the franchise released Agarwal ahead of the mini auction last December and appointed Dhawan as the captain for IPL 2023.

Punjab Kings are placed in Group B alongside Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. PBKS’s best finish in the IPL came in the 2014 season when they lost to KKR in the final.

Meanwhile, PBKS made headlines during the mini auction, when they broke the bank to rope in English all-rounder Sam Curran for a whopping Rs 18.50 crores. He also broke Chris Morris’ record (Rs 16.25 crore) to become the most expensive buy at an IPL auction.

PBKS IPL 2023 Schedule:

April 1 – Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings -Guwahati (7:30PM IST)

April 9 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings – Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

April 13 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – Mohali (7:30PM IST)

April 15 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings – Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

April 20 – Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore – Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 22 – Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings – Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

April 28 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – Mohali (7:30PM IST)

April 30 – Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – Chennai (3:30PM IST)

May 3 – Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians – Mohali (7:30PM IST)

May 8 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

May 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings – Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 17 – Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

May 19 – Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Dharamsala (7:30PM IST)

Punjab Kings IPL 2023 Squad:

Shikhar Dhawan (C)

Shahrukh Khan

Jonny Bairstow

Prabhsimran Singh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Jitesh Sharma

Raj Bawa

Rishi Dhawan

Liam Livingstone

Atharva Taide

Arshdeep Singh

Baltej Singh

Nathan Ellis

Kagiso Rabada

Rahul Chahar

Harpreet Brar

Sam Curran

Sikandar Raza

Harpreet Bhatia

Vidwath Kaverappa

Mohit Rathee

Shivam Singh.

