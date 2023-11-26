Home

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Retained, Released, Full Squad, Remaining Purse And All You Need To Know

IPL 2024 Trading Window: Here is Punjab Kings' list of retained and released players ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 Trading Window: All You Need to Know

Punjab Kings (PBKS) IPL 2024 Trading Window: Indian Premier League franchise Punjab Kings. The franchise will look to clinch their maiden IPL title and are expected to make an impact on the team management made changes in the coaching and captaincy department.

Sam Curran, an England all-rounder is set to be released by Punjab Kings after a below-par performance in the IPL 2023. He was the costliest player in IPL history – who was bought for 18.5 crores along with Curran Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Shahrukh Khan are also likely to be released by the franchise. PBKS have currently INR 12.20 crore in their purse. November 26 (Sunday) will be the final deadline for all IPL franchises to provide their retention list. The auction for IPL 2024 will take place in Dubai on December 19.

PBKS Remaining Purse: INR 12.20 Lakh.

PBKS Squad

Shikhar Dhawan(C), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada,Baltej Singh, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Sikandar Raza, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh, Matthew Short

