Mumbai: The first 200-run total was scored in this edition of the Indian Premier League and the team to do it was – Royal Challengers Bangalore. RCB posted 205 for two in their stipulated 20 overs. And while one felt they would win the match easily, PBKS had other plans. A sensation show from Odean Smith helped Punjab do the unthinkable. PBKS won the match by five wickets and six balls to spare.

While many records were broken and personal milestones achieved – there is one stat that will not please both the teams. The match saw a total of 45 extras being conceded which happens to be the most in the history of IPL. The previous highest was 38 which happened during a match between Deccan Chargers and Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008.