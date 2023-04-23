Home

Sports

Punjab Kings Try To Troll Mumbai Indians After Remarkable Win, Get A Stunning Reply From Mumbai Police

Punjab Kings Try To Troll Mumbai Indians After Remarkable Win, Get A Stunning Reply From Mumbai Police

A magnificent final over by Arshdeep Singh overshadowed blazing half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Arshdeep Singh (Image Source: Twitter)

Mumbai: A magnificent final over by Arshdeep Singh overshadowed blazing half-centuries by Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green as Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in a high-scoring thriller at the Wankhede stadium. Needing 16 off the final over, Arshdeep gave just two runs and shattered Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera’s stumps to lead PBKS to a remarkable win.

Post the match, Punjab Kings’ tried to troll Mumbai Indians with a social media post. They tagged Mumbai police while sharing the images of the broken stumps. However, they got a stunning response from the Mumbai police.

You may like to read

Action is most likely to be taken on breaking the law, not stumps! https://t.co/bo8jgafACm — मुंबई पोलीस – Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 22, 2023

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran, who won the player of the match award, said that he feels bowlers, especially Arshdeep Singh, deserves the award for the way they kept their nerves to help Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs in Match 31 in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, here on Saturday.

Curran helped Punjab Kings come back from 83/4 at the halfway stage, struck a brilliant half-century (55 off 29 balls) and with Harpreet Singh Bhatia (41 off 28) and Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7) contributing handsomely, Punjab Kings scored 109 runs in the last six overs to reach a massive score of 214/8 in 20 overs.

Mumbai set up a good chase. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 44 and with Cameron Green (67) and Suryakumar Yadav (57) in the middle, Mumbai Indians looked on course for victory. But Arshdeep Singh got Suryakumar Yadav out with a superb delivery and then claimed two wickets off successive deliveries in the final over as he defended 15 runs.

Punjab skipper Curran said it was a special win made possible by his bowlers.

“Special win. Amazing ground played many games with different sides. Great to get the win. Don’t think I should be getting the award, with the way our pacers finished the match, Arshdeep and Nathan were incredible and the spinners bowled well,” Curran said during the post-match presentation on Saturday.

Curran said he waited for the right time to explode into action when batting as he felt he had done that too early in the previous matches.

“When I went in to bat, I knew I had to give myself a chance. In the previous games, I’ve looked to go big a little too early and reflected on that. But we got a long line-up and we saw Jitesh went bang-bang and we know he’s got that. He’s a massive player and we just have to take our responsibility as players come back from injuries,” he said.

The 24-year-old England allrounder, who is leading the side in the absence of injured regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan, said it was a great experience for him.

“Two from three, I think we can go back to Shikhar. Great experience, the coaches and the local guys are helping me through. (Coach Trevor) Bayliss, Haddin and Co have created a good, relaxed environment. We’ve won a few early games which helps,” said Curran.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.