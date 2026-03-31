Home

Sports

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 4 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PBKS vs GT in India online and on TV channel

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 Match No 4 LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch PBKS vs GT in India online and on TV channel

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Match No 4 LIVE: Runners-up from last season Punjab Kings will look to begin on a winning note as they take on former champions Gujarat Titans at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Head coach Ricky Ponting (right) with Punjab Kings players ahead of IPL 2026 match vs Gujarat Titans. (Source: X)

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: The finalists from the 2025 edition – Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings – will look to begin their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on a winning note as they face off against Gujarat Titans in match No. 4 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. PBKS fell just short of claiming an elusive IPL title last year when they lost by nine runs to the Royal Challengers Benagluru in the final.

Coach Ricky Ponting will hope to build on the gains from the previous season to bring PBKS closer to their maiden IPL crown. Once against the Punjab franchise will bank heavily on their skipper Iyer, who was retained for Rs 26.75 crore ahead of the IPL 2026 season, after he scored 604 runs with 39 sixes at a strike-rate of 175.

“The level of play that we saw from him last year with the bat was probably as good as he’s ever had in an IPL and I can just see that hunger in his eyes probably burning more than ever now,” Ponting said in the pre-match press conference in Mullanpur on Monday.

“Having got so close as a captain with a new team last year, I’m sure that he’s very keen to go one step better this year,” Ponting added.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Like Punjab, GT will bank heavily on their skipper Shubman Gill, who scored 650 runs with 24 sixes at a strike-rate of 155.87 in IPL 2025. “Yeah, see, Shubman is a very clear speaker of the game, and that says he knew cricket in good stead, obviously at the highest level of cricket and Test cricket,” new GT batting coach Matthew Hayden said in Mullanpur.

“He brings a lot of confidence. If you like, he brings a bit of swagger of the modern generation, which I really enjoy, that feeling that he’s in control and he’s shaping himself and his own destiny. But any side that he’ll play with, he very unselfishly says, and I’ve watched him across many different press conferences like this, that it’s very team-orientated,” Hayden added.

When it comes to head-to-head between PBKS and GT in IPL so far, it’s all even with both teams winning 3 matches each. PBKS had faced GT only once in the IPL 2025 season and won the match by 11 runs.

s ke ghar aaoge, maza toh aayega hi! See you tomorrow, @gujarat_titans! pic.twitter.com/nXcm41PWoM — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 30, 2026

Here are all the details about Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4…

When is Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 will take place on Tuesday, March 31.

Where is Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 will be held at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 start?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 will begin at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Ben Dwarshuis/Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder/Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore/Ashok Sharma/Arshad Khan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.