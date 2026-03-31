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PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Washington Sundar, Cooper Connolly IN, Kagiso Rabada OUT, Shreyas Iyer set to…

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Washington Sundar, Cooper Connolly IN, Kagiso Rabada OUT, Shreyas Iyer set to…

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026: PBKS and GT are set to ring in some changes as they begin their campaign in the new season in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill (right) at a training session in Mullanpur ahead of IPL 2026 match vs PBKS. (Source: X)

PBKS vs GT IPL 2026: Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings, who finished as runners-up in the 2025 edition, will have a fresh look as they begin their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season against Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday. While the home team’s opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh is unlikely to change, skipper Iyer may slip down to No. 4 in the batting order to accommodate Australian youngster Cooper Connolly in the number three position.

Australia’s Marcus Stoinis and South African Marco Jansen are going to be the other two all-rounders but the fourth overseas player could be a toss up between Azmatullah Omarzai, Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis. Pace Vijaykumar Vyshak could be selected as the ‘Impact Player’ by PBKS.

“We’ve got the players that we want in certain roles, but we’ve also got a back-up player for most of those players right the way down to our 25th player. I just think overall, we should be stronger,” PBKS head coach Ricky Ponting said in the pre-match press conference in Mullanpur on Monday.

“I just think there’s been natural growth in a lot of our players and if we can bring the best out of them over the next two months, starting tomorrow, there’s no reason why our performances can’t be better than last year,” Ponting added.

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Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, also have a successful opening combination in skipper Gill and Sai Sudharsan – the Orange Cap winner from the 2025 edition with Jos Buttler coming in at number three. All-rounder Washington Sundar is set to get the crucial number four position in the batting line up to utilize his batting prowess fully.

While New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is a certainty, GT maybe forced to pick between in-form Jason Holder from West Indies or South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada. The ‘Impact Player’ pick for GT could be between left-arm spinner R. Sai Kishore or pacers Ashok Sharma and Arshad Khan.

“There was no obvious weaknesses last season. There was only just a great foundation from the top three, built through some outstanding middle-order players and finished off as well with the finishes that they did have last year,” GT batting coach Matthew Hayden felt.

“So the metrics are really solid going into this season. The little areas of improvement will come as the tournament wears on,” Hayden added.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2026 match no 4 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett/Ben Dwarshuis/Azmatullah Omarzai, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, M Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder/Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R Sai Kishore/Ashok Sharma/Arshad Khan

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