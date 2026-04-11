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PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Pat Cummins OUT, Brydon Carse IN, Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar may…

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Predicted Playing 11: Pat Cummins OUT, Brydon Carse IN, Liam Livingstone and Harpreet Brar may…

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026: PBKS and SRH will look to bolster their bowling resources in match No. 17 of the season at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday.

SRH all-rounder Liam Livingstone bats in the nets in Mullanpur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to remain in race for top four position in the IPL 2026 season as they take on last year’s runners-up Punjab Kings in match no. 17 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Saturday. Kavya Maran’s side will continue to miss the services of their skipper Pat Cummins, who is yet to make an appearance in the league so far this season.

Stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan would have ideally liked to have England pacer Brydon Carse as replacement for Cummins but the Englishman injured himself during training before the first match of the season. If Carse is fit for Saturday’s tie vs PBKS, he should come into the side to bolster SRH’s weak bowling line-up in place of his England teammate and all-rounder Liam Livingstone.

Carse’s addition should strengthen SRH attack which has been looking rather thin with the likes of Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel and Jayden Unadkat doing majority of the work. However, Livingstone’s exit will weaken he batting of the visitors who will really on their explosive top order featuring world No. 1 and 2 batters Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan to fire along with Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen to give them a massive total to defend.

Shreyas Iyer’s Punjab Kings, on the other hand, are hampered by the fact that their all-rounder Cooper Connolly is unable to bowl at the moment. Connolly scored a match-winning fifty in the opening game for PBKS in IPL 2026 against Gujarat Titans and also chipped in with 36 off 22 balls against Chenani Super Kings in the second match.

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With Connolly unable to bowl, Iyer could bring in left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar in place of pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak to provide his side more spin bowling option to back up Yuzvendra Chahal. The home team will also hope that their premier pacer Arshdeep Singh will find some rhythm, having gone wicketless so far this season.

Arshdeep has dismissed Head twice in three innings in the IPL, with Head scoring at 137.5 against the left-arm quick. He’s also dismissed Ishan Kishan three times in six IPL games.

Brb, watchin’ this on loop pic.twitter.com/xXpQEPt7Kn — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 10, 2026

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone/Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivang Kumar

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