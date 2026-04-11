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IPL Match Today, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

IPL Match Today, Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, when and where to watch

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026 Match No 17 LIVE: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings will look to continue their winning streak in the season as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Saturday.

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at a training session in Mullanpur on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2026: After Royal Challengers Bengaluru loss on Friday night, IPL 2025 finalists Punjab Kings are the only remaining unbeaten side in IPL 2026 season apart from table-toppers Rajasthan Royals. Shreyas Iyer’s side will look to continue their unbeaten streak when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match no. 17 at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Saturday.

Punjab Kings had posted back-to-back wins to start off the IPL 2026 season before rain washed out their third match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Monday. PBKS had made an impressive start with two early wickets against KKR in the rain-hit tie and would rue the loss of two points from that fixture.

Kavya Maran’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are in the middle of the Points Table with only 1 win in three matches so far and are coming into this clash after a loss at home at the hands of Lucknow Super Giants. SRH will continue to miss the services of their skipper Pat Cummins, who is yet to play a match in the IPL 2026 season due to injury.

Bollywood star Preity Zinta co-owned PBKS will fancy their chances against a depleted SRH attack with their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya on song this season. The home side will be wary of SRH opener Abhishek Sharma, who is playing at his ‘home ground’ from the opposition team.

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“We have a lot of confidence in our bowling because we have bowled very well in the powerplay so far. We have the perfect matchups for the batting Hyderabad has, and our plans are ready. Arshdeep has played a lot with their openers in domestic cricket and for India, so he knows exactly how to go about it. We are focusing on our execution to ensure we do well tomorrow,” PBKS batter Shashank Singh said at pre-match press conference on Friday.

SRH, though, hold a massive edge when it comes to head-to-head contest against PBKS with 17 wins in 24 matches and only 7 losses. SRH had defeated last year’s finalists by 8 wickets in their only match in the IPL 2025 season as well.

Marco is fired up. #SherSquad, make Sadda Akhada erupt tomorrow. ⚡ pic.twitter.com/4ujBPPk4H2 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) April 10, 2026

Here are all the details about Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17…

When is Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 will take place on Saturday, April 11.

Where is Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 going to take place?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 will be held at New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh.

What time will Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 start?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 will begin at 330pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 3pm.

Where can I watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 on TV in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 will be available LIVE on TV on Star Sports network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 in India?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 will be available for livestreaming on JioHotstar website and app in India.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2026 match no 17 Predicted 12

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak/Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C and wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Liam Livingstone/Brydon Carse, Aniket Verma, Eshan Malinga, Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Jaydev Unadkat, Shivang Kumar

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