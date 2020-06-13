Punjab T10 League 2020 Live Streaming Details

Cricket will finally resume in India and it should come as a sigh of relief for fans, who have missed out on all the exciting action from the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Punjab T10 League will see six teams participate in the 15-day tournament. Big names will miss out, due to IPL contracts, will see a dip in the popularity of the League. Also Read - Pakistan Announce Team For England Tour, Haider Ali Named in 29-Member Squad

Squads:

Bathinda Bulls: Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar

Moga Mongoose: Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishabh Tondon

Ludhiana Lions: Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Sahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sevak Pal Singh, Suraj Chada, Ranjit Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Jeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh

Firozepur Falcons: Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Middha, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav, Ritesh Singla, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni

Amritsar Alligator: Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha

Patiala Panthers: Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Kumar, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar

Live streaming details of Punjab T10 League

You can live stream the match on Fancode App. The first game of the day will start at 9:00 AM while the second match will kick off at 11:00 AM.

June 15

Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers (9:00 AM)

Moga Mongoose vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)

June 16

Amritsar Alligators vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)

Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)

June 17

Ludhiana Lions vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)

Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)

June 18

Patiala Panthers vs Moga Mongoose (9:00 AM)

Firozepur Falcons vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)

June 19

Ludhiana Lions vs Amritsar Alligators (9:00 AM)

Firozepur Falcons vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)

June 20

Ludhiana Lions vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)

Patiala Panthers vs Amritsar Alligators (11:00 AM)

June 21

Ludhiana Lions vs Moga Mongoose (9:00 AM)

Amritsar Alligators vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)

June 22

Firozepur Falcons vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)

Ludhiana Lions vs Amritsar Alligators (11:00 AM)

June 23

Patiala Panthers vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)

Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)

June 24

Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)

Ludhiana Lions vs Firozepur Falcons (11:00 AM)

June 25

Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers (9:00 AM)

Firozepur Falcons vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)

June 26

Amritsar Alligators vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)

Moga Mongoose vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)

June 27

Ludhiana Lions vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)

Patiala Panthers vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)

June 28

Ludhiana Lions vs Moga Mongoose (9:00 AM)

Patiala Panthers vs Amritsar Alligators (11:00 AM)

June 29

Patiala Panthers vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)

Amritsar Alligators vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)

June 30

Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 & final