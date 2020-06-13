Punjab T10 League 2020 Live Streaming Details
Cricket will finally resume in India and it should come as a sigh of relief for fans, who have missed out on all the exciting action from the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. Punjab T10 League will see six teams participate in the 15-day tournament. Big names will miss out, due to IPL contracts, will see a dip in the popularity of the League. Also Read - Pakistan Announce Team For England Tour, Haider Ali Named in 29-Member Squad
Squads:
Bathinda Bulls: Aman Brar (C), Pardeep Yadav, Sunil Arora, Jasveer Sidhu, Gurmeet Singh, Damandeep, Arjun Singh, Ravinder Kumar, Raiman Verma, Taran Preet, Kamal, Krishan Kumar, Baljeet Singh, Parkash Kumar
Moga Mongoose: Simranjeet (C), Rohit Soni, Kuldeep Sharma, Naveen Garg, Karanveer Walia, Nageshwar, Jasbir Singh, Simmu Rathore, Abhilash Menon, Sukhveer Bains, Gurpreet Singh, Yogesh Sharma, Satnam Singh, Rishabh Tondon
Ludhiana Lions: Yogesh Kumar (C), Sharry Bhateja, Bobby Sahi, Gorav Kumar, Gagan Thareja, Gautam Kumar, Garav Singh, Sevak Pal Singh, Suraj Chada, Ranjit Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Kamal Jeet, Dharamveer, Heera Singh
Firozepur Falcons: Devi Chand (C), Amanpreet Singh, Taran Jot Gill, Shaib Singh, Varun Kaushal, Kashish Middha, Pankaj, Sunny Kumar, Balraj Singh, Raghav, Ritesh Singla, Saksham, Lal Singh, Deep Soni
Amritsar Alligator: Harmeet Singh (C), Rahul Lutava, Ishan Arora, Sunny Kumar, Manish Kumar, Rohit, Jasbir Singh, Vijay Kumar, Sudhir Bishnoi, Dimmpy Kumar, Jagjit Singh, Vickyh Kinger, Harinder Benipal, Darminder Sukha
Patiala Panthers: Samir Kumar (C), Gurpreet Singh, Daman Preet, Sukhjinder Singh, Arun Bishnoi, Gurvinder Singh, Vicky Kumar, Suraj Gupta, Ramanjeet Singh, Urminder Singh, Aman Bains, Amandeep Singh, Ripon Deep, Ravi Kumar
Live streaming details of Punjab T10 League
You can live stream the match on Fancode App. The first game of the day will start at 9:00 AM while the second match will kick off at 11:00 AM.
June 15
Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers (9:00 AM)
Moga Mongoose vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)
June 16
Amritsar Alligators vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)
Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)
June 17
Ludhiana Lions vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)
Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)
June 18
Patiala Panthers vs Moga Mongoose (9:00 AM)
Firozepur Falcons vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)
June 19
Ludhiana Lions vs Amritsar Alligators (9:00 AM)
Firozepur Falcons vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)
June 20
Ludhiana Lions vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)
Patiala Panthers vs Amritsar Alligators (11:00 AM)
June 21
Ludhiana Lions vs Moga Mongoose (9:00 AM)
Amritsar Alligators vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)
June 22
Firozepur Falcons vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)
Ludhiana Lions vs Amritsar Alligators (11:00 AM)
June 23
Patiala Panthers vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)
Amritsar Alligators vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)
June 24
Patiala Panthers vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)
Ludhiana Lions vs Firozepur Falcons (11:00 AM)
June 25
Ludhiana Lions vs Patiala Panthers (9:00 AM)
Firozepur Falcons vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)
June 26
Amritsar Alligators vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)
Moga Mongoose vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)
June 27
Ludhiana Lions vs Bathinda Bulls (9:00 AM)
Patiala Panthers vs Moga Mongoose (11:00 AM)
June 28
Ludhiana Lions vs Moga Mongoose (9:00 AM)
Patiala Panthers vs Amritsar Alligators (11:00 AM)
June 29
Patiala Panthers vs Firozepur Falcons (9:00 AM)
Amritsar Alligators vs Bathinda Bulls (11:00 AM)
June 30
Semi-final 1, Semi-final 2 & final