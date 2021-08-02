Kenya’s swashbuckling southpaw, Pushkar Sharma slams a 144 runs hefty innings against SCLPS A in the NPCA Super50. Pushkar Sharma is known for his stroke making and as known to many, he is the former U-16 captain of Mumbai.Also Read - Pushkar Sharma Shines With New Endorsement Deal With 'Fast&Up'

He has had his struggle as he lost his father at the peak of his career and now it's his showers that is seeing the progress in Pushkar Sharma as a cricketer. After losing the toss, Raurka A was put to bat first by SCLPS A.

They lost two early wickets and then came in Pushkar who glued a vital partnership with Kenneth Wiaswa.

Pushkar batted at one down and amassed 144 runs from 139 deliveries. His innings saw 20 boundaries scattered in different directions of the circle. Pushkar And Kenneth jolted a 195 runs stand which helped Raurka A to get into a command able position.

While chasing a total of 341 in 50 overs, SCLPS A fell short to just 212. Purshotam Vekariya was the star with the ball as he bagged four wickets to his name. He conceeded 66 runs in his full quota. This magnificent knock of 144 of 139 balls from Pushkar Sharma saw him achieve the man of the match award in this encounter.

After the innings Pushkar thanked his family and the support that he got from Indiafirst life insurance. In the post match ceremony, he was heard saying, ” When I went out to bat, our team was already in pressure because we lost 1 wicket in the very first ball of the match.

So It was cenging to face that pressure and slowly and steadily I tried to smoothen things up and keep the scoreboard ticking. I tried my best and It’s my highest runs in odi till now. In the end, I am thankful to my family for supporting me. And also to Indiafirst lifeinsuracne and BlackBird Sports Company for the enormous help they have provided to me.”

Let’s hope to witness more of such mesmerizing knocks of the willow of Pushkar Sharma.