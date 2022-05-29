PARIS: Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois hits out at his critics after winning the UEFA Champions League (UCL)for the first time in his career. Real Madrid defeated Liverpool 1-0 in the final to clinch a record 14th European crown on Saturday at Parc des Princes.Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Security Beefed up Outside Venue as VVIPs Set to Attend Spectacle

Courtois produced a goalkeeping masterclass in the match as he made nine saves to keep Liverpool at bay. The English club dominated the ball possession in both halves of the match but were not able to score a goal.

"I said that when Madrid plays finals, they win. I was on the good side of history. I saw a lot of tweets coming in my way that I would get humbled today – it was the other way round," Courtois said after the match to BT Sports.

He remarked, “Today I needed to win a final for my career, for all the hard work to put respect on my name as I don’t think I get enough respect, especially in England. I saw a lot of criticism even after a great season. I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team.”

Courtois also emphasised on Real Madrid’s testing route to the UCL trophy. They defeated Paris St-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester City on the way to the final. The goalkeeper said, “We beat some the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season.”

He added, “They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong. We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it.”