PUW vs BLP Dream11 Team Predictions

Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 96 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PUW vs BLP at Montjuic Ground: In the 96th match of the ongoing tournament, Punjab Warriors will take the field against Black Panthers. Warriors have played seven matches so far – won two and lost five whole their opponent have lost all six of their matches so far. Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PUW vs BLP, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Punjab Warriors Dream11 Team Player List, Black Panthers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Punjab Warriors vs Black Panthers Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PUW vs BLP T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Punjab Warriors and Black Panthers will start from 1:00 PM IST – March 5.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

PUW vs BLP My Dream11 Team

Mohsin Ali (captain), Tejpal Singh (vice-captain), Jagdeep Singh, Puneet Shrimali, Hardeep Singh Jr, Usama Tariq, Ajay Rawat, Gagandeep Singh, Akram Ali, Manpreet Singh, Amanjot Singh

PUW vs BLP Probable Playing XIs

Black Panthers: Bikramjit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Amarjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh

Punjab Warriors: Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Sr, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Umair Raja, Jujhar Singh, Rishab

PUW vs BLP Full Squads

Punjab Warriors: Hardeep Singh Jr, Tejpal Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Sr, Mohsin Ali, Gagandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh, Umair Raja, Jujhar Singh, Rishabh, Jaspal Singh, Ubaid UlRehman, Charanjeet Singh-I, Harjot Singh-I, Muhammad Rizwan, Kuldeep Singh, Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Jagjeet Singh, Sharma Manish, Rajwinder Singh

Black Panthers: Bikramjit Singh, Ajay Rawat, Puneet Shrimali, Amarjit Singh, Amanjot Singh, Jagjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Balwinder Singh

