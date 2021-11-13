PUW vs CAT Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Barcelona

Punjab Warriors vs Catalunya Tigers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PUW vs CAT at Videres Cricket Ground: In match no. 21 of ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, Punjab Warriors will take on Catalunya Tigers at the Videres Cricket Ground on Saturday. The ECS T10 Barcelona PUW vs CAT match will start at 9:30 PM IST – November 13. Punjab Warriors have won only one out of their five matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They fell 14 runs short in their last match against Catalunya CC. Catalunya Tigers, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven ECS T10 Barcelona matches and are currently sitting at the top of the standings. Here is the ECS T10 Barcelona Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PUW vs CAT Dream11 Team Prediction, PUW vs CAT Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, PUW vs CAT Probable XIs ECS T10 Barcelona, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Punjab Warriors vs Catalunya Tigers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Barcelona toss between Punjab Warriors and Catalunya Tigers will take place at 9 PM IST – November 13.

Time: 9:30 PM IST.

Venue: Videres Cricket Ground, Girona.

PUW vs CAT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Awais Ahmed

Batsmen – Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaid Akram, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Palwinder Singh Kaur

All-rounders – Asjad Butt (C), Gurjit Bal (VC), Waqas Miraj

Bowlers – Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Unar Mughal, Manpreet Singh Sidhu

PUW vs CAT Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors: Gurjit Singh (C), Tejpal Singh, Jagdeep Singh (WK), Manpreet Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Tajinder Singh Padda, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh, Bikramjit Singh.

Catalunya Tigers: Ghulam Sarwar (C), Jamshad Afzal, Awais Ahmed (WK), Asjad Butt, Sheraz Iqbal, Shahzaib Akram, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Ghulam Dastgeer, Muhammad Zeeshan, Umer Mughal.

PUW vs CAT Squads

Punjab Warriors: Tejpal Singh, Paramvir Singh, Tarandeep Singh Pannu, Gagandeep Singh, Gurjit Bal (C), Manpreet Singh Sidhu, Jagdeep Singh (wk), Gurpreet Singh, Tajinder Singh Tajveer, Tajinder Singh Padda, Charanjeet Singh.

Catalunya Tigers: Atif Nadeem, Jamshad Afzal, Muhammad Aqsam, Shahzaib Akram, Sheraz Iqbal, Asjad Butt, Muhammad Zeeshan, Taimoor Mujahid, Taimur Mughal, Waqas Meraj, Zulqarnain Haider, Awais Ahmed, Qasim Ali, Tahir Ilyas, Umair Aftab, Ghulam Dastgeer, Ghulam Sarwar, Samar Shamshad, Umer Mughal.

