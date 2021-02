PUW vs TRS Dream11 Team Predictions

Punjab Warriors vs Trinitat Royal Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 42 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PUW vs TRS at Montjuic Ground: Trinitat Royal Stars will square off against Punjab Warriors in what will be their second match of the tournament. Trinitat started their campaign by beating Black Panthers on Tuesday.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Punjab Warriors and Trinitat Royal will get underway from 3:00 PM IST – February 18. Also Read - BLP vs PUW Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 41: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Black Panthers vs Punjab Warriors at 1:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - SKY vs BAG Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021 Match 39: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Skyways vs Barcelona Gladiators at 7:00 PM IST

PUW vs TRS My Dream11 Team

Sufian Ansar (captain), Tejpal Singh (vice-captain), Jagdeep Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Gagandeep Singh, Hardeep Singh Sr, Aqeel Ansar, Mohsin Raza

PUW vs TRS Probable Playing XIs

Punjab Warriors: Yuvrajpal Singh, Tejpal Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Mohsin Ali, Usama Tariq, Hardeep Singh Jr, Jagdeep Singh, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Hardeep Singh Sr, Charanjeet Singh-I, Umair Raza

Trinitat Royal: Muhammad Ali Meer, Mohsin Raza, Ali Razam, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Amir Shahzad, Mudassar Ali, Kamran Bashir, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Muhammad Shahzad, Shujat Ali

PUW vs TRS Full Squads

Punjab Warriors: Palwinder Singh, Awais Raza, Sarabjit Singh, Rajwinder Singh, Jagjeet Singh and Sharma Manish, Jagdeep Singh, Tejpal Singh, Jaspal Singh, Rishabh, Gagandeep Singh, Yuvrajpal Singh, Hardeep Singh Jr, Mohsin Ali, Charanjeet Singh-I, Hardeep Singh Sr, Harjot Singh-I, Ubaid Ul Rehman, Muhammad Rizwan Chhina, Kuldeep Singh

Trinitat Royal: Muhammad Rafay, Amir Abbas, Muhammad Ali Meer, Tariq Mehmood, Aqeel Ansar, Chyet Sureshbhai Patel, Kashaf Hussain, Hasnain Ali, Mohammad Asad, Waheed Aslam, Muhammad Shahzad, Shujat Ali and Gurjeet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Mohsin Raza, Ali Raza, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Mudassar Ali, Muhammad Sajid Iqbal, Kamran Bashir, Aqeel Ansar, Sufian Ansar, Haroon Riaz

