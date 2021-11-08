New Delhi: PV Sindhu adds another feather to her cap as the Badminton superstar is honoured with India’s 3rd highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan by the President of India, Ramnath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.Also Read - Padma Shri Award 2021: Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar Among 119 Recipients This Year

Also Read - French Open 2021 Badminton: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen Sail Into Third Round; Sameer Verma Retires Midway

Sindhu created history when she bagged bronze and her second Olympic medal at the Tokyo Olympics back in August. She is the only Indian female athlete to have won consecutive medals at back to back Olympics. In 2016 Rio Olympics she won silver at the Women’s Singles event. Also Read - Two Paralympians From Rajasthan Nominated For Khel Ratna

The President of India Twitter handle posted on social media about Sindhu, “A leading Indian badminton player, she is the first Indian ever to become a badminton world champion. She has also won the silver medal at Rio Olympics.”

President Kovind Padma Bhushan to Kum. P.V. Sindhu for Sports. A leading Indian badminton player, she is the first Indian ever to become a badminton world champion. She has also won the silver medal at Rio Olympics. pic.twitter.com/32v07Hfd6H — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 8, 2021

She was bestowed with the Arjuna Award in 2013 followed by Padma Shri and Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2015 and 2016 respectively. Apart from two Olympic medals, Sindhu has won the World Championship Gold in 2019, Commonwealth Gold in 2018 and South Asian Games Gold in 2016 as in major medals.

Former Indian footballer, Oinam Bembem Devi who is a legend of Indian women’s football and the captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, Rani Rampal who has 200 international matches to her name were honoured with the Padma Shri.