Coming over the disappointing loss Indonesia Open final, India ace shuttler – PV Sindhu registered a come from behind victory over Japan’s Aya Ohori to advance into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Japan Open. After a rusty show in the first game, Sindhu made a strong comeback in the second and third game to wrap the women’s single encounter by 11-21,21-10,21-13. Along with Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth also entered the quarters after winning his respective second-round matches of the $750,000 tournament on Thursday.

Fifth-seeded Sindhu had to fight it out against Ohori as she came back from a game behind to register an 11-21, 21-10, 21-13 victory against her Japanese opponent in a match that lasted more than an hour. With the win, the Olympic silver medallist has now extended the head-to-head record against Ohori to 8-0.

In men’s singles event, Praneeth, who had recorded a comfortable win over World No. 11 Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the first round, defeated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-13, 21-16 in just 45 minutes to progress to the next round. It was an easy victory for the Indian who will be facing Tommy Sugiarto in the quarterfinals.

However, there was a disappointment in other men’s singles match as HS Prannoy, who had knocked out Kidambi Srikanth in the opening round, lost to Rasmus Gemke of Denmark 9-21, 15-21 to crash out of the tournament.

In men’s double event, the Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty beat China’s Huang Kai Xiang and Liu Cheng 15-21, 21-11,21-19 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes to reach the last-eight stage.