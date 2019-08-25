BWF World Badminton Championship: It was a clinical display by PV Sindhu as she turned out to be third-time lucky winning her maiden BWF champion beating Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash in Basil in merely 37 minutes. It was an extremely one-sided affair as Sindhu beat Okuhara 21-7, 21-7. Sindhu dominated the game from the outset taking a nine-point lead. Sindhu won the first game 21-7 without having to break into a sweat. Sindhu was attacking and Okhuhara looked scratchy.

It was a complete onslaught on display from the Indian shuttler as she gave Okuhara no chance in the final. From her smashes to follow-up shots in the nets, the Hyderabad-born badminton star had it all in her arsenal today. Okuhara, who had defeated Sindhu in the final of BWF World Championship 2017, was eyeing a repeat. But Sindhu destroyed her hope of winning another gold in the World Championship.

Highlights | @Pvsindhu1 🇮🇳 fulfills a perfect week in Basel securing the first world title of her career 🏸 Follow LIVE: https://t.co/WYFILldUvo#TOTALBWFWC2019 #Basel2019 pic.twitter.com/wDdxK1aVly — BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2019

The Indian star made her intentions clear from the very beginning as she cruised her way to a 4-1 lead in the first five points of the match. Okuhara stood no chance for a comeback as Sindhu only increased her intensity of dominance with each point she won. At the break of the first game, Sindhu led 11-2 and looked determined to seal the game.

After the break, Okuhara tried to raise her game and started playing attacking badminton. She won some points but Sindhu gave her no further chance and breezed her way to win the game. She won the first game 21-7 in just 16 minutes.

Making her third straight appearance in the BWF World Championships final, Sindhu looked desperate to win her first gold. The second game reflected her desires as she started it with the same intensity. In the first five-six points, the game looked balanced at 3-12. But the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award winner upped her ante and stormed through the defence of Okuhara.

If the first game was all about attack, the second game was about demoralizing Okuhara in every manner. Sindhu, as she did in the earlier one, won the second game 21-7. But the only difference was it took 4 extra minutes. Sindhu completed her long-standing quest for a World Championship gold in just 37 minutes.

The last time both the players met in a World Championship it was a different story. The match was played on equal footing and lasted nearly two hours, involving a 73-shot rally. At the end of it, all Okuhara had emerged victorious. Sindhu had again reached the final in 2018, only to lose against Carolina Marin, against who she had lost the Olympic final in 2016.

With this gold, Sindhu now has five medals in the World Championships and has become the joint-most successful Women’s Singles badminton player in the history of the tournament. She shares the honours with China’s Xhang Ning, a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Other than her silvers in 2017 and 2018, Sindhu had won bronze in 2013 and 2014.

As everyone looked in awe, even the commentators went on air to admit that it was the most one-sided Women’s Singles final in the history of BWF World Championship.