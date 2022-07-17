New Delhi: Star India shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the women’s singles title at the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 tournament after beating China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the final, here on Sunday. World No 7 Sindhu took 58 minutes to defeat world No 11 Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 and win her third title of the year. Two-time Olympic medallist earlier won the Syed Modi International in January and Swiss Open in March, however, were BWF Super 300-level meets.Also Read - PV Sindhu Edges Out World No. 8 Wang Zhi Yi To Clinch Singapore Open 2022 Title, Watch Winning Moment

Sindhu, a former world champion and seeded third in the tournament, started the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with purpose. After Zhi Yi scored the first two points of the game courtesy lucky deflections off the top of the net, Sindhu came roaring back to take the next 13 points on the trot before pocketing the opening game with ease to take the lead.

This was also the Indian badminton player’s second-straight win over her Chinese opponent, having beaten her in the round of 32 of the All England Open earlier this year.

Notably, the last time an Indian won the Singapore Open was in 2017 when B Sai Praneeth clinched the men’s singles title. Saina Nehwal won the women’s singles title in 2010.

